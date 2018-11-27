Massive Fire in Wadala as Tanker Crashes into Tempo, 1 Killed

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Wadala area, late on the night of Monday, 26 November, when a tanker carrying methanol burst into flames after it hit a tempo. While the driver of the tanker was killed, the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries, Hindustan Times reported.

The accident took place around 10:40 pm near the RTO office on the Sewri-Chembur Road, and under the city’s monorail line, as the tanker was travelling towards Chunabhatti. Once it hit the tempo, it lost balance, overturned and then exploded, police told the newspaper.

Once the police were notified of the incident, they immediately cordoned off the area, while fire-trucks rushed to the spot, ANI reported.

"The tanker was filled with methanol and when we reached the spot, it had toppled and was on fire. The driver of the tanker was charred to death. The situation is under control now. " - A fire official at the spot told ANI

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Calcutta Medical College, 250 Evacuated

Visuals from the spot of the fire. More

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Hindustan Times that the accident happened as the tanker attempted to overtake the tempo from the left. “The tempo was hit and the driver received severe injuries. The oil tanker lost its balance and fell. There was an explosion due to the flammable material inside the tanker,” said Ahmad Ali Mansoori to the newspaper.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)

Also Read: 10 Killed in Massive Fire at Warangal Cracker Warehouse

. Read more on India by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsMassive Fire in Wadala as Tanker Crashes into Tempo, 1 Killed . Read more on India by The Quint.