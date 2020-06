Tinsukia (Assam), June 09 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09. "Well is flowing gas uncontrollably," stated Oil India Ltd on June 08. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot to take the situation under control. More details are awaited.