Massive eco-friendly lord Ganesha idol made using sugarcane sticks

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a group of craftsmen designed a unique and massive lord Ganesha idol using five ton of sugarcane sticks. The eco-friendly idol is designed by Sri Satya Ganpati trust, keeping in mind the contamination in lakes and rivers of the city during immersion procession after the festival. The idol will not be immersed but sugarcanes will be removed from the idol and distributed among devotees. Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated across India with full fervor from September 13.