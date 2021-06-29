Massive Demand For CoWIN: Over 50 Countries Interested In Adopting Platform For Their Own Covid Vaccination Drives

There is a massive demand for the CoWIN platform in various countries, RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), and head of the CoWIN platform said on Monday.

Sharma took to Twitter and stated, "CoWIN has become popular! Over 50 countries from across Central Asia, Latin America and Africa, are interested in this technology. PMO (Prime Minister's Office) has directed us to create an open-source version of CoWIN free of cost for any interested country."

The CoWIN platform is used to drive India's Covid-19 vaccine registration and appointment booking for all adults aged above 18. It also provides a comprehensive dashboard detailing the breakup of total inoculations carried out so far across states, demographics, genders, and vaccine types.

"In combatting the Covid-19 pandemic, India's vaccination campaign has been strengthened by the use of digital technology in Co-WIN," Sharma told IANS.

He said that Co-WIN allows us to inclusively administer, effectively record, granularly evaluate, and timely course-correct the vaccination campaign and administration policy.

"However, this would not have been possible without the robust and growing digital infrastructure, which has leapfrogged in the last decade," he said.

Sharma said that on the sixth anniversary of Digital India, we should celebrate how far we have come in our digital journey, and remind ourselves that we still have a lot more to achieve to truly build a Digital India.

Last week Sharma had underscored that over 20 countries from across the world have shown interest in adopting India's CoWIN platform to run their own Covid-19 vaccination drives.

India as a result will share the development story of CoWIN with the nations including - Vietnam, Peru, Mexico, Iraq, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Ukraine, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and Uganda.

In order to facilitate the learning of CoWIN platform, the Health Ministry along with External Affairs Ministry and National Health Authority will organise a virtual CoWIN Global Conclave on 30 June. It is expected to be attended by health and technology experts from across the world.

"At a global conclave, India will share its experience with regards to universal vaccination to fight COVID-19 through the digital platform. India developed Co-WIN as the central IT system for strategising, implementing, monitoring and evaluating Covid vaccination", CoWIN Chairman Dr R S Sharma said last week.

With IANS Inputs