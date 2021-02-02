Massive Chinese-PLA buildup seen at LAC; tanks, trucks & troops caught on camera

A video of massive build up along the border has now surfaced which shows that China is trying to provoke again. This video shows how tanks, troops and trucks are lined up near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which exposes China's intent despite the ongoing disengagement talks between India and China.

Times Now's National Affairs Editor Srinjoy Chowdury reports on this story; states, China has over 350 odd tanks near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Ladakh. These tanks are seen at various places like the Depsang area, South banks area and in many other places. Watch the video to know more!

