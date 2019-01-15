Mass conversion matter of concern for any country: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh while attending programme on 'Festival of Peace' in Delhi spoke about religious conversions in India, on Tuesday. The Union Minister said, "If someone accepts a religion on their own there shouldn't be objections but mass conversion is a matter of concern for any country. If you're Hindu be Hindu, Muslim be Muslim, Christian be Christian. Why do you want to convert the whole world?" He further added, "In Britain and America, minority community demands anti-conversion laws, but here the majority community asks for it, it's a matter of concern."