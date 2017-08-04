Masood Azhar terror listing: India seeks international cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) With China again blocking inclusion of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar in the UN list of designated terrorists, India on Friday sought cooperation of the international community in the matter.

"You are aware of our position regarding Azhar and the terrible acts of terrorism he has been involved in and his outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad of which he continues to be the leader," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in his weekly media briefing here.

"They have perpetrated terrorist attacks on our soil against Indians," Baglay said.

He said the JeM has also been involved in fomenting terrorism in other countries and other parts of the region.

"So, we can only hope that all those countries which share our concern regarding the menace of international terrorism will cooperate in fighting all forms of terrorism," he said.

This month, China again extended by three months its technical hold on including Azhar, the mastermind behind last year's terror attack on the Pathankot airbase, on the UN Resolution 1267 sanctions list that would have frozen his assets and banned him from travelling.

This is the fourth extension made by China opposing the move. The last extension expired on August 2.

The proposal brought to the UN Security Council by India is backed by the US, Britain and France.

