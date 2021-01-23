'Masked Assasin' mystery deepens; Farmer Netas deny claims | Top Headlines

Top Headlines of the Hour:

1) Farmer Netas have nabbed a masked man who claims that he was assigned and paid to disrupt the Kisan tractor rally, which is scheduled on Republic Day, and kill Kisan Union Leader.

2) However, the farmers have denied the claims and asked the Haryana Police to investigate the real intention of the masked man.

3) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the State of West Bengal ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary.

4) The Netaji legacy war is taken forward by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s West Bengal visit. She has further asked to ‘declare the 23rd of January as a National Holiday’.

5) Times Network contemplates legal action against BARC over the TRP Scam Case.

6) Congress’ Rahul Gandhi kicks off Tamil Nadu’s second poll campaign, claims that only Congress can defend the Tamil culture.

7) Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya admitted in a UK court that he is seeking “alternate route” to avoid extradition to India.