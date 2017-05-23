'Masala Commentary' season 1 wraps up with laughter

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The 10th season of the IPL came to a dramatic finish and the concluding match couldn't have been a better final game played in the recent times.

While the whole country was supporting their favourite teams and players, celebrities like Mandira Bedi and Tanmay Bhat were tickling audiences' funny bones by keeping them engaged with their own style of 'Masala Commentary' on UC News.

UC News' 'Masala Commentary' that had gifted audience an enticing format of spiciest commentary in this season had the 29-year-old comedian and the 45-year-old actress on board, who kept bringing humour in the ever-tense situations in the game.

Mandira was looking gorgeous in red and Tanmay was swaying everyone's attention with his innovative and joyous punches. They even answered their fans who asked all sorts of questions ranging from comedy, cricket and more.

Tanmay, who is known for his fearless stint on AIB, justified his stint as a commentator and when questioned about the same, he appreciated and applauded the whole idea of the innovative format of commentary introduced by UC news and express his desire to be a participant of the same in every season of IPL.

Mandira, who had once shared a commentary box with renowned extra Innings anchor Charu Sharma, had also praised the uniqueness and innovative of the format of Masala Commentary.

The two added a gala time on the sets of Masala Commentary and had been able to lighten the whole environ with their wit and humour.

Earlier, Tanmay took to his Instagram page and shared a snap of him with Mandira, captioning it as, "Hanging with @mandirabedi who is just the nicest sweetest and also fairly sure she's doing some sort of voodoo things because how can one not age at all yaar seriously she can squat me."

Mandira too gave Tanmay an insta shout out, writing "mandirabediWatching the #ipl #final with this #crazy #cricketlover ??" (ANI)