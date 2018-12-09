'Maryada Purushottam' Rama is prayed because of his values, says Rajnath Singh

While addressing a convocation ceremony at Mathura's Star GLA University, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "There are huge value as well as relevance of character and moral values in India. Even when Ravana was more powerful and strong as compared to Lord Rama in many aspects, then why still Rama is worshipped in India? It is all because of values, culture and character that he's greater than Ravana across the globe. He is the 'Maryada Purushottam' of India and cultural values of our nation are at the topmost position in the entire world".