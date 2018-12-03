Mary Poppins' accent made singing easier: Emily Blunt

London, Dec 4 (IANS) Actress Emily Blunt, who has sung several songs in a musical fantasy film "Mary Poppins Returns", says it was her character Mary Poppins which helped to overcome her fear of singing on-screen.

In the film, Blunt plays the titular role of Mary Poppins as a prim and proper nanny with magical skills.

In an interview on TV show "This Morning", she said: "Singing is more personal and more intimate, it's easier for me to sing as Mary Poppins because I sing in a way that's not my natural voice, with a different accent and a different style so it's easier for me to remove myself."

The 35-year-old Blunt was hesitant about sharing her voice with the world but once she got to grips with Mary's English accent, she was far more confident tackling the lyrics of the songs, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

"Mary Poppins Returns" is a sequel to Disney's 1964 film of the same name. It is helmed by Rob Marshall.

The movie is releasing in India on January 4, 2019.

--IANS

sim/rb