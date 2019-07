Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the 23rd President's Cup in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Mary Kom defeated Australia's April Franks 5-0 in a one-sided 51kg category final. Mary Kom took to Twitter to express her joy and shared the video of the medal presentation ceremony. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Mary Kom. Mary Kom had also won a gold medal at the India Open boxing tournament in May.