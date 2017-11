Ho Chi Minh City, Nov 8 (IANS) Star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom defeated North Korea's Hyang Mi Kim in the 48 kg category to clinch gold in the Asian Boxing Championship here on Wednesday.

The Olympic bronze medallist got the better of her opponent in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to win her fifth gold at the Asian Boxing Championship and first in the 48 kg category.

