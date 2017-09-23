Mary Kom to represent AIBA at IOC Athletes' Forum

New Delhi [India], Sept. 24 (ANI): Five-time world champion Mary Kom created history as she became the first Indian to be picked as the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) representative for the IOC Athletes' Forum scheduled in November.

The Olympic bronze-medallist has been invited to attend the 8th International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Forum in Lausanne from November 11th to 13th.

It is reported that the AIBA has sent an invitation letter to the Boxing Federation of India in this regard.

However, there is a question mark over the 33-year-old'a participation at IOC event as the event overlaps with the Asian Championship in Vietnam, which is scheduled from November 2 to 12.

If Mary Kom is selected for the tournament after trials, her participation at the IOC Athletes' Forum would become uncertain. (ANI)