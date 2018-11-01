Mary Kom named as the brand ambassador of 10th AIBA Women World Championship

Five-time world champion Mary Kom has been named as the brand ambassador of the upcoming 10th edition of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women World Championship. The Olympics bronze-medalist, who will be eyeing sixth World Championship title and second gold at home since 2006 during the prestigious tournament, expressed delight over the same and assured that she would give her best shot. Meanwhile, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) unveiled the logo and anthem of the Championship. The logo, depicting 'fire and women's empowerment,' was designed to bring in the two key elements-the inner strength of a woman and the national colours-together to mark the occasion of India playing hosts to the championships for the second time in the country. Similarly, the theme of the anthem: "Make some noise, scream and shout! We are here to knock you out!!!" encapsulates the emotion that a boxer goes through when she takes to the ring. The logo launch event was attended by Indian Team members, led by Mary Kom, and dignitaries from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and BFI, including its president Ajay Singh. AIBA Women World Championship is slated to be held from November 15-24 in New Delhi.