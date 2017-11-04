Mary Kom Named AIBA Women’s Youth World Championships Ambassador

The Boxing Pavilion at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi A.C Indoor Hall in Guwahati, north-eastern India, will be the venue for the week-long competition.

New Delhi: Five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist M C Mary Kom was named as ambassador of the upcoming AIBA Women’s Youth World Championships. The event will be held in Guwahati from November 19 to 26.

Mary Mom after being named as ambassador said it an honour for her to be part of such a prestigious event. “It is an honour to have been chosen as Ambassador for the 2017 Women’s Youth World Championships and be a part of the prestigious competition to be held in India for the first time,” the 34-year-old Manipuri, who is currently in Vietnam for the Asian Championships, was quoted as saying by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

“The standard of boxing these young women are producing has never been higher, and with gender equality a priority for AIBA and the IOC, there has never been more opportunities for women to take up the sport and compete on the biggest stage,” she added.

The Boxing Pavilion at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi A.C Indoor Hall in Guwahati, north-eastern India, will be the venue for the week-long competition.

(With PTI inputs)