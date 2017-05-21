Mary Kom meets Vijay Goel, discuss promoting boxing across India

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Sunday met Indian boxer and Rajya Sabah Member of Parliament Mary Kom to discuss ways to promote boxing as a sport in India.

They discussed various measures that the government should take to improve the training process and promote the sport in the country.

"Tournaments should be held twice a year. This will provide more exposure both at national and international level to the upcoming sports persons," Kom told ANI after her meeting here.

She added that regular tournaments would ensure that the training is continuous. (ANI)