Mary Kom extends management contract with IOS

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India's veteran boxer M.C. Mary Kom extended her 10-year-old commercial relationship with IOS Sports & Entertainment, a sports management group, it was announced on Tuesday.

Mary recently created history by winning her sixth World title becoming the most successful amateur boxer the world has ever seen.

Commenting on extending her commercial relationship with IOS, Mary said: "In the last 10 years I have only focussed on my game and entire commercial work was perfectly managed by my team IOS. Looking at smooth working with them, I have decided to extend this relationship with them."

Welcoming the extension of relationship with the boxer, Neerav Tomar, MD & CEO of IOS Sports & Entertainment said: "We look forward to this extended relationship and hope to establish a stronger brand Mary in the days to come".

IOS exclusively represents India's top sport stars of the likes of Vijender Singh, Hima Das, Manika Batra, Mirabai Chanu, Manpreet Singh, Jinson Johnson and many more.

--IANS

