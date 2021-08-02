Here's Why MC Mary Kom Was Asked to Change Her Jersey Minutes Before Her Bout

Before aspiring to win any medal or trophy, all athletes dream of donning their nation’s jersey. For an athlete it is always an honour to wear their country’s jersey. However, On Thursday, 29 July, MC Mary Kom was asked to change her uniform 10 minutes before her Round of 16 match against Ingrit Valencia.

The uniform did not feature India or her name. It didn’t bother her much at the time but, after the match, she demanded an explanation from the organisers.

On Friday, July 30, even Lovlina Borgohain competed in a jersey that didn't have her name or nationality on the back of her vest.

Also Read: Day 9, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: PV Sindhu's Bronze Medal Match at 5pm IST

In a conversation with PTI, Mary Kom said, “It was a bit unsettling that they asked me to change my uniform just five minutes before the bout. In fact, at that time my name had been announced.” I think it was deliberate action to disturb me because I had fought my first round with similar gear with Mary Kom and India written on it.”

A discussion with Indian Boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva, as well as a review of the International Olympic Committee's rules shed some light on the issue.

“The boxers are allowed to wear their last names or the given name on the vests, so if it was just Kom at the back, there would not have been a problem or just Mangte would have been fine too. She was not allowed to wear Mary Kom. Same with Lovlina, she needed to have Borgohain on the back,” Nieva explained.

Also Read: Was Asked To Change Dress a Minute Before Bout: Mary Kom

“But it is not a problem, we got new vests for her and she will wear the new one in the semifinal,” he said. For those who don’t use their full names, it is no problem like Pooja (Rani) and Satish (Kumar).”

Nieva said it is not a big issue for the team as a whole. “Look, as long as nobody is stopping you from the fight, we are good with everything, no problem,” he added.

According to IOC uniform rules, “The athlete's name (Preferred Family Name) may be included on the back of the vest, and the national flag or National Olympic Committee emblem is permitted only in one area per vest, shorts, and skirt."

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Day 10, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Create History, Enter Semis Here's Why MC Mary Kom Was Asked to Change Her Jersey Minutes Before Her Bout . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.