Mary Kom Bags Gold at Asian Boxing Championships, Clinches Her Fifth Title

New Delhi: Five-time World Champion Mary Kom on Wednesday (November 08) won gold in the 48 kg category at the Asian Boxing Championships. The Olympic bronze medalist defeated North Korea’s Hyang Mi Kim in the summit clash at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

This is Mary Kom’s fifth gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships. Apart from it, she won a silver medal in the 2008 edition of the competition. However, this is her maiden gold in the 48 kg category of the tournament.

This also happens to be her first international gold medal since the 2014 Asian Games.

Just like her semis triumph over Japan’s Tsubasa Komura, Mary Kom clinched gold in the finals by a unanimous 5-0 verdict. The Olympic medalist, who made her comeback after more than a year, had earlier defeated Komura 5-0 in the semifinals as well.

In Hyang Mi, the 35-year-old Mary Kom found her most aggressive opponent so far in the tournament but she was up for the task.

Unlike her previous bouts, in which the opening three minutes were invariably spent measuring up the rival, both the boxers were lunging at each other within seconds of the bell going off.

Matched quite evenly in speed and precision, Mary Kom scored for her ringcraft, which included some fine footwork to outpace Hyang Mi at crucial junctures.

There was hardly any power-hitting on display but the contest was made engaging by the boxers’ fast-paced exchange of punches.

The North Korean was relentless with her left hooks but the Manipuri did not allow herself to be rattled and scored on counter-attack with her combination blows.

After competing in 51kg for five years, Mary Kom returned to her preferred weight category of 48kg this year.

(With PTI inputs)