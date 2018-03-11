Marvel's 'Black Panther' crosses $ 1 billion globally

New Delhi, Mar 12 (ANI): Marvel's 'Black Panther' has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The announcement arrived on the 26th day of release for the blockbuster. 'Black Panther' is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Martin Freeman. In India, the film earned Rs 19.35 crore on the opening weekend and a total of Rs 47.53 crore by the end of its third week.