Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' records highest global opening

Avengers assembled in full force at the box office this weekend. The film took North America by storm, opening with $250 million in 4,474 theaters. In India, the film earned Rs 31.30 crore on Friday, and Rs 30.30 crore on Saturday. The collection on Sunday is expected to be equally strong. The superhero film opened worldwide with $630 million, making it the highest global opening weekend of all time, even without China debuting this weekend. Prior to 'Avengers: Infinity War,' the original 'Avengers' had the highest opening to date for a Marvel film, debuting with $207.4 million. Its sequel, 'Age of Ultron,' launched with $191 million. The first movie earned $623 million in North America, while the second made $459 million.