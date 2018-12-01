Maruti Suzuki's November sales down 0.7%

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a decline of 0.7 per cent in its total sales including exports for November.

According to Maruti Suzuki India, a total of 153,539 units were sold last month, compared to 154,600 units' off-take recorded during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

However, the company's domestic sales rose 0.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 146,018 units in November.

Although, the domestic passenger vehicles sales dipped 0.3 per cent to 143,890 units, the company's sales of light commercial vehicles in the country rose 112.2 per cent to 2,128 units.

On the other hand, exports slumped 19.1 per cent to 7,521 vehicles.

So far, in the financial year 2018-19, the company has sold a total of 12,75,632 units, which is 7.4 per cent higher than 1,187,735 units off-take during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

--IANS

rrb-rv/pgh/bg