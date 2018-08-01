Maruti Suzuki's July sales slips by 0.6%

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent in its overall sales including exports in July 2018.

According to the company, overall sales during the month under review inched-lower to 164,369 units from 165,346 units sold during July 2017.

The overall sales include 154,150 units in the domestic market and 10,219 units which were exported.

"Domestic sales growth in July 2018 may be seen in context of high wholesales in July 2017," the automobile major said in a statement.

