Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves two million sales mark

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced that its premium hatchback Swift has registered the two million sales landmark since its first launch in May 2005.

"India's first premium hatchback is constantly being refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers," the company said in a statement.

Currently, the company offers its third generation Swift which was launched at the Auto Expo 2018.

"The new Swift achieved the fastest one lakh sales bookings in less than ten weeks - testimony to the stronger connect with customers and its brand lineage," the statement said.

"At the same time, Maruti Suzuki increased production of iconic Swift by 45 per cent to 1.39 lakh units during April-October 2018-19, as against previous year. This has helped us delight our customers by reducing the waiting period of the car."

