Maruti Suzuki recalls 1,279 units of new Swift, Dzire models

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday "proactively and voluntarily" recalled the new Swift and new Dzire models to look for a possible fault in the "Airbag Controller Unit".

According to the company, 1,279 vehicles -- 566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire -- manufactured between May 7, 2018 and July 5, 2018 will be covered in this campaign.

Globally, recall campaigns are undertaken to rectify faults.

"Starting 25th July 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost," the company said in a statement.

