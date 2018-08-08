Maruti Suzuki launches "Auto Gear Shift" in top variants of Swift

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched the "Auto Gear Shift" (AGS) option in the top-end variants of its Swift hatchback.

The option has been made available in the top-end "ZXi+ and ZDi+" variants of all-new Swift. The ex-showroom price of Swift Petrol ZXI+ was stated to be Rs 7.76 lakh and the Swift Diesel ZDI+ Rs 8.76 lakh.

"AGS has been very well appreciated by our Swift customers. We had customer feedback seeking convenience of AGS in the high-selling top-end variants,". said R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

"Accordingly, we are now offering AGS in the top-end ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants. This will further strengthen the brand Swift and enhance the popularity of Maruti Suzuki's acclaimed two-pedal technology."

Maruti Suzuki had launched the third generation of Swift in February 2018. Since the launch in 2005, cumulatively Swift has sold over 1.9 million units in India.

--IANS

ravi-rv/vm