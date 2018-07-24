Maruti Suzuki launches advanced telematics solution

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday launched an advanced telematics solution -- Suzuki Connect -- for its Nexa customers to manage a host of services such as emergency alerts, vehicle tracking and car assistance.

According to the company, the solution is priced at Rs 9,999 (inclusive of taxes) for a three year subscription.

"Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution developed and tested in India to offer seamless connected car experience to car owners," Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales R.S. Kalsi was quoted as saying in a statement.

"A nationwide extensive study was conducted to understand the challenges that Indian car owners face daily and their expectations from these solutions. Unlike other OBD (On-board diagnostics) based telematics solutions available in market, 'Suzuki Connect' is a TCU (Telematics Control Unit) based solution which is better, safer and more user friendly."

As per the statement, 'Suzuki Connect' will be available as an option that can be installed by customers in their cars across the company's Nexa network in the country.

The system utilises a TCU which exchanges information through a cellular network with a centralised server connected to Nexa customer care (subject to applicable terms and conditions of the NEXA app).

"Once installed and connected with smartphone through the Nexa App, customers can experience its progressive features like emergency alerts, vehicle tracking, driving behaviour analysis, car assistance, driving analytics report amongst a host of other features," the statement said.

The company's Nexa range of cars include crossover vehicle S-cross, high-end hatchback Baleno, sedan Ciaz and hatchback Ignis.

