Maruti Suzuki India to raise prices in January

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it would raise prices of various models in January 2019 due to high commodity prices and foreign exchanges rates.

The increase in prices would vary for different models, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

"Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, etc. Hence, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2019," the filing said.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on the BSE settled at Rs 7,559.55 per share, higher by Rs 165.20 or 2.14 per cent from the previous close.

--IANS

