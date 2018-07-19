Maruti Suzuki India offers ECSTAR brand of products at its Arena workshops

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said that ECSTAR brand of lubricants, coolant and car care products will now be offered across its Arena workshops in the country.

According to the company, ECSTAR was previously available at NEXA service workshops.

The automobile manufacturer also introduced a new range of engine oil "0W16".

"ECSTAR oil is a powerful lubricant that not only enhances the performance of vehicles, but its optimal lubricant formulation, also offers outstanding engine protection, which results into long life of the engine and improved fuel efficiency," said Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki Kenichi Ayukawa.

ECSTAR, the brand of high-performance engine oil and coolant and chemical products, was launched by Maruti Suzuki's parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan in 1984.

In 2015, SMC promoted ECSTAR as a global brand of high quality products.

At present, the ECSTAR brand is widely marketed across Europe, USA, Mexico, Australia and South East Asia.

