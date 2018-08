New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday increased prices by up to Rs 6,100 across all models (ex-showroom - Delhi).

According to the company, prices were increased due to the rise in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates.

"The price change varies across models and is up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom - Delhi)," the company said in a statement.

