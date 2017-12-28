Maruti Suzuki to inaugurate 12 automated driving test centres in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced plans to set up state-of-the-art automated driving test centres across 12 locations in the city. The announcement comes in a bid to promote safe driving in the national capital, particularly ahead of festivities surrounding the New Year. In this regard, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the Department of Transport, NCT of Delhi and MSIL, as per which the latter will set up automated driving test centres comprising scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the Transport Department.