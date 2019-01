New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday hiked prices of select models owing to increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates etc, the company said.

"The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 10,000 (Ex-Showroom - Delhi). The new prices are effective from 10th January 2019," the company said in a statement.

