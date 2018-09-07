Maruti Suzuki commences fleet testing of EVs in India

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Friday said that it has commenced nationwide fleet testing of electric vehicles (EVs).

"Testing of these electric vehicles will help to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives," the company said in a statement.

"This extensive real life usage of the vehicles will help in validation and development of new technology. This exercise will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers."

According to the company, these prototype EVs are developed on an existing model by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and manufactured at the Maruti Suzuki Gurugram plant in India, exclusively for fleet testing.

