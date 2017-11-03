Martial recalled by France for two football friendlies

Paris, Nov 3 (IANS) Anthony Martial was recalled into a 24-strong squad following his recent impressive form in Manchester United as France kicked off their preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in two friendlies against Wales and Germany this month.

Martial tallied six goals in all competitions this season, including a late winner against Tottenham Hotspur in last weekend's Premier League, reports Xinhua news agency.

Scoring once for France in 15 appearances, Martial hasn't featured for Les Bleus for more than a year.

Along with Martial, Lyon forward Nabil Fekir returned to the list on Thursday.

However, France were also without several key players due to injuries, including Hugo Lloris, N'Golo Kante, Dimitri Payet, Djibril Sidibe and Thomas Lemar.

The team's head coach Didier Deschamps, who recently agreed to a two-year contract extension till 2020, called up Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi as a backup for Kante. The other newcomer was Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard.

France will host Wales on November 10 at Stade de France, before visiting current world champions Germany in Cologne on November 14.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Christophe Jallet (Nice), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

--IANS

gau/bg