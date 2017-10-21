Marta brace helps Brazil beat DPR Korea in four-nation tournament

Yongchuan, (China), Oct 21 (IANS) Marta scored two goals in heavy rain on Saturday as Brazil beat DPR Korea 2-0 in the second round of the International Women's Football Four-nation Tournament here.

Marta, a five-time World Player of the Year, broke the deadlock early with an angled shot in the area after an overhead pass sent the Brazilian captain free, Xinhua reported.

Beatriz Zaneratto Joao, who started as the central forward in the 4-2-3-1 formation, frequently changed position with the second striker behind her, Marta.

Joao played wide in the 30th minute and delivered a left-side cross to the area, helping Marta score the second with a low shot.

DPR Korea, built on their champion team from FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup last year, responded well with fluid passes and created a bunch of clear chances.

The best one for DPR Korea came in the 36th minute when Ri Kyong Hyang failed to capitalise on the one-to-one chance as she was blocked by the defender.

Marta, a 31-year-old veteran who still looked in shape, was the top scorer so far with three goals in the tournament. She also scored in the opening match on Thursday when Brazil whitewashed Mexico 3-0.

