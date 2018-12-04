Marshmello to perform at Vh1 Supersonic again

Pune, Dec 4 (IANS) American DJ-producer Marshmello will return to India to perform at the popular Vh1 Supersonic music festival next year.

This will be his second time at the festival. Marshmello, known for songs like "Friends", "Wolves" and "Happier", had last performed at the fest earlier this year.

"Vh1 Supersonic has become the annual music pilgrimage for thousands of music fans from across the country and it delights us immensely to evoke the emotion of #Betherebefree for our fans with this marquee music extravaganza," Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head, Integrated Network Solutions and Consumer Products, said in a statement.

"The love and encouragement we receive from our fan base has not only put us firmly on the top spot over the last two years but also inspires us to keep going one step better each time. Personally, can't wait to see Marshmello performing at Vh1 Supersonic."

The sixth edition of Vh1 Supersonic will take place on February 16-17, 2019 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune.

British music producer-DJ Bonobo will also entertain music listeners at the venue.

