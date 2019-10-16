Married women doll up on eve of 'Karwa Chauth' in Delhi

Married women across North India geared up to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth. They dolled up by getting inked ahead of the occasion. The holy festival is celebrated by married women in which they fast from morning to moonrise for one day. Women keep fast for the health and longevity of their husbands. "This is a festival of love; and henna plays a very important role in this festival," said a married woman in Delhi. While speaking to ANI, another woman said, "Mother-in-law will offer sargi, and following that I will keep a day long fast for my husband." The day starts early before dawn with prayers and a light meal is offered by the woman's mother-in-law in the form of Sargi. Following this, women keep a day-long fast which they only break after worshiping the moon god.