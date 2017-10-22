Marquez wins Australian MotoGP

Phillip Island (Australia), Oct 22 (IANS) Repsol Honda's Spanish rider Marc Marquez won the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Sunday, taking a great step towards claiming his fourth title of the MotoGP World Championship.

The Spaniard, who currently leads the championship, claimed his sixth win of the season at the Phillip Island circuit to stretch out a 33-point lead from his rival for the title, Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Team Ducati), who finished 13th, reports Efe.

"It was an amazing race. I knew today was important, and it feels really good to take the victory," Marquez said after the race.

"The fight was amazing -- I have some tyre marks on my leathers - and it was a great show for the crowd," the Spanish victor added.

Yamaha's Italian Valentino Rossi and Spanish Maverick Viñales came second and third respectively.

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) finished fourth, ahead of fifth-placed Britain's Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda.

--IANS

sam/bg