Marquez takes pole for Australian Moto GP

Phillip Island (Australia), Oct 21 (IANS) Repsol Honda's Spanish rider Marc Marquez is set to take the pole position in the upcoming MotoGP Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix after he led the race on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who leads the championship, took his seventh pole position this season after completing his pole-setting lap in 1 minute and 28.386 seconds at the circuit here, while his rival for the title, Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Team Ducati), finished 11th, reports Efe.

"I'm happy with the pace," Marquez said, adding: "(I'm) happy with my rhythm, so tomorrow we will just have to wait and see with the weather."

Spanish rider Maverick Viñales of Movistar Yamaha is to start second in Sunday's race.

"We've had a difficult weekend with the tyres and the weather, (but) we're trying our best. Tomorrow we still have to improve a lot," Viñales said.

Frenchman Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) is set to start third, followed by Team Ecstar Suzuki's Italian Andrea Iannone.

Australian Jack Miller of Estrella Galicia Marc VDS Honda will start fifth.

--IANS

sam/sac