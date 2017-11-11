Marquez sets pace in 3rd free practice for Valencia MotoGP

Valencia (Spain), Nov 11 (IANS) Spanish rider Marc Marquez on Saturday set the pace in the third free practice session for the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.

After finishing the first day of practice in the sixth spot, Repsol Honda rider Marquez came in first with a time of one minute and 30.255 seconds, thanks to a late attack, reports Efe.

Yamaha's French rider Johann Zarco came in second spot, clocking a time of one minute and 30.501 seconds, followed by Italian Andrea Iannone (Suzuki), who topped the first free practice.

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo of Spain was fourth on the timesheets with one minute and 30.603 seconds.

Marquez tops the MotoGP World Standings with 129 points, just five points above of Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), ahead of the season finale at Valencia.

--IANS

sam/dg