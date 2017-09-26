Marquez resigns as Las Palmas coach after 6 games in charge

Madrid, Sep 26 (IANS) Manolo Marquez has resigned as the head coach of Spanish top-division football club Las Palmas, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

Marquez resigned in the wake of a 0-2 home defeat to Leganes, which leaves his side with just two wins and four defeats from their first six games of the season, reports Xinhua news agency.

The former Las Palmas B-team coach, who had no top-flight experience, was a surprise decision to replace Quique Setien at the end of last season, but was well respected in the club after leading the B-team to promotion from the Third division to Segunda B (third tier of Spanish football).

Las Palmas have confirmed that although he has resigned from the first team, Marquez will "continue with the club with new responsibilities in coaching and recruitment".

Meanwhile his assistants, Juan Carlos Valeron and Paquito Ortiz will remain in their positions while the club searches for a replacement.

Marquez is the third first team coach to leave his position this Spanish season following the sacking of Luis Zubeldia by Alaves and Monday's sacking of Fran Escriba by Villarreal.

--IANS

pur/bg