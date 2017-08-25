Marquez left out of Mexico squad for World Cup qualifiers

Mexico City, Aug 25 (IANS) Veteran defender Rafael Marquez has been left out of Mexico's football squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Costa Rica as head coach Juan Carlos Osorio announced a 25-man squad on Thursday.

Marquez has not played for his club Atlas since being sanctioned by the US treasury department earlier this month for allegedly supporting a drug trafficking cartel. The 38-year-old has denied the claims, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I'm sure I'll have the opportunity to speak with Rafa Marquez," Osorio told a news conference on Thursday. "We know that he's in a difficult situation."

Also missing from Osorio's squad was Porto left-back Miguel Layun, who has struggled for playing time this season, and injured Club America striker Oribe Peralta.

Porto winger Jesus Corona, who missed the Confederations Cup in June and July for personal reasons, has been called up as Mexico host Panama in Mexico City on September 1 before a clash against Costa Rica in San Jose four days later.

Mexico squad:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (Chivas), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Hector Moreno (Roma) Diego Reyes (Porto), Edson Alvarez (Club America), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jair Pereira (Chivas), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas)

Midfielders: Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jesus Duenas (Tigres), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Hector Herrera (FC Porto), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Orbelin Pineda (Chivas), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus Manuel Corona (FC Porto), Jurgen Damm (Tigres), Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Elias Hernandez (Leon).

