Marquez earns his 5th victory in 2017 at Aragon Grand Prix

Alcañiz (Spain), Sep 24 (IANS) Spanish Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez on Sunday clinched his fifth victory this season at the Aragon motorcycle Grand Prix.

Defending champion Marquez crossed the finish line first, clocking 42 minutes and 6.816 seconds to be the sole leader of the MotoGP World Standing 2017 with 224 points and just four races left, reports Efe news agency.

Ducati's Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso, who was sharing the top spot with Marquez before today's race, lost ground to the Spaniard and came seventh, 7.455 seconds off the pace.

Dovizioso is now second in the general standings, 16 points behind the Spanish rider.

Coming in second on Sunday was Ducati's Spanish racer Dani Pedrosa, 0.879 seconds slower than the winner.

Another Spanish rider, Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati), completed the podium.

Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), who got back to competition 24 days after breaking his leg in a motocross accident, ended the race in fifth place, behind teammate Maverick Viñales of Spain.

--IANS

sam/dg