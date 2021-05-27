'Marks of torture' reported on Mehul Choksi's body, claims his lawyer

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal on Thursday claimed that "marks of torture" have been reported on Choksi's body, who had allegedly fled Antigua some days ago and ended up in neighbouring Dominica.

"I have been told that there are marks of torture on the body. Now, we are trying our very best in Dominica for legal recourse so that he is sent back to Antigua," Aggarwal told ANI.

The lawyer further alleged that Choksi was forcefully picked from Antigua and then taken to Dominica. "...He (Choksi) has narrated that he was picked up by various people from jolly harbour in Antigua. And then he was taken to Dominica. And he was there on Sunday and then he was taken to the police station on Monday."

Earlier, a massive manhunt was launched after Choksi went missing and an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda. He was traced and captured in Dominica.

There were speculations that Choksi would be extradited back to India to answer fraud charges against him, however, he will now be sent back to Antigua and Barbuda, where he holds citizenship.

"Choksi would be charged with illegally entering Dominica and by the rule of law, he will be sent back to his home country Antigua and Barbuda, where he holds citizenship for the past four years," the officials told WIC News.

The officials also confirmed that Choksi had entered the country through seaways. The Caribbean Island of Dominica is often used as an illegal route to countries like Cuba and the United States by illegal immigrants, reported WIC News.

Earlier, Choksi's lawyer had said that legally, as per Section 17 and 23 of the Immigration and Passport Act, Mehul Choksi can only be deported to Antigua.

"As per the Indian Citizenship Act, Section 9, the moment Mehul Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua, he ceased to be a Citizen of India. Hence, legally, as per Immigration and Passport Act Section 17 and 23, he can be deported only to Antigua," the advocate said in a statement.

He further said that he thought it was 'fishy' at the moment, no one was looking into how exactly Choksi reached Dominica. It has to be done legally, Choksi's lawyer said further, adding that this was not a game of chess.

"We are dealing with a human being. Not a pawn that can be placed here or there and it cannot be on somebody's desires and whims. Further, as per the universal declaration of human rights there are international covenants on voluntary repatriation and a person can be deported to only the country of their citizenship," added his lawyer.

In an exclusive interview to ANI on Wednesday, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne had said fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who has been found in Dominica, will be repatriated to India, and Indian authorities are in touch with those in Dominica.

Browne had said Dominica has agreed to Choksi's repatriation and Antigua will not accept him back. He added that he has requested PM Skerrit and law enforcement in Dominica to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as a citizen.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank, using letters of undertaking. (ANI)