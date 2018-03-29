Markle's royal wedding had huge impact on 'Suits', says creator

London, March 29 (IANS) Actress Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry has had a huge impact on "Suits", says series creator Aaron Korsh.

"Without a doubt it's jacked up our visibility," Anypost.com quoted Korsh as saying.

"All we really get is linear TV ratings and those were not affected as much by (the romance), but in terms of awareness of the show a it's exploded. Any time somebody in your cast that finds someone and falls in love is great a" whether they're famous or not," he added.

"Suits" will be back with season seven with all eyes on co-stars Markle and Patrick J. Adams -- both leaving the American series. The show will be back in India on Thursday on Comedy Central.

In the show, Markle, who will get married to Prince Harry on May 19, plays lawyer Rachel Zane, who is engaged to Mike Ross (Adams). The seventh season will focus on the characters' impending wedding.

"Having them both leave at the same time has allowed us to give them a happy ending. Had one (actor) left before the other, we might not have been able to do that," said Korsh.

