Markets start on a shaky note; Sensex, Nifty down at mid-day

After witnessing four days of winning momentum, Sensex and Nifty opened on a shaky note today. Analysts are predicting this downfall trend to continue with the 2019 General elections, which are just three months away. The top performing shares at BSE were banks like South Bank, RCF, Linde India, Vakrangee, while the top gainers at NSE were Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto. The December quarter results are also keeping investors in wait and watch mode. The top losers at BSE were Tata Steel, DCM Shriram and Delta Corp, while the top losers at BSE were Hindustan Petroleum, Induslnd Bank, Grasim and BPCL. At 12:04 IST, Sensex was down by 85.57 points, while Nifty 50 index was down by 32.20 points.