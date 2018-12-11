Markets react volatile amid election trends, Urjit Patel's resignation

The markets on Tuesday witnessed a gap-down start ahead of the results of the state elections, and investors turning wary over the shocking resignation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel. The Sensex witnessed a sharp fall of 482.68 points at 34477.04, while the Nifty traded lower 116.70 points at 10371.80. With a negative breadth, sectors such as banks, automobiles, energy, consumption, and metals were amongst the top losers.