Markets & Malls to Open, Metro to Resume: Delhi Curbs Eased

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 5 June, announced further easing of curbs in the national capital, with markets and malls allowed to open on an odd-even basis and the resumption of Delhi Metro operations with 50 percent capacity from Monday.

E-commerce will continue and private offices will be allowed to function with 50 percent attendance, CM Kejriwal said.

For government officers, those with group A officers will be allowed to function with 100 percent attendance, while those with group B staff will be allowed to operate with 50 percent attendance.

The announcement comes amid the decline in new coronavirus cases in Delhi over the last few weeks. On Friday, it reported 523 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.68 percent, and 50 fatalities.

The process of unlocking had started in Delhi from last week, with construction and industrial activities first allowed.

