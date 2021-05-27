Market Roundup: Sensex gains 97 points, Nifty closes at 15,337; today’s top gainers and losers

While a decline in the COVID-19 cases and gains in Asian markets boosted sentiment on Wednesday, the domestic market indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened flat on 27 May, Thursday. Equity benchmark Sensex advanced 98 points after a choppy session as monthly derivatives expired amid a largely weak trend in global markets.

There were gains observed in the morning in IT, Auto, and Energy stocks, however, these gains were capped by losses in Asian Paints, HFDC twins, and HUL.

At the closing bell, Sensex was trading at 51,115.22 after going up by 97.70 points. Meanwhile, Nifty closed at 15,337.85 with an increase of 36.40 points.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 51,115.22 and gained 97.70 points or 0.19 percent. The top gainers were SBI, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Ultracem Co. The top laggards were HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

SBI: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.84 percent and closed at Rs 425.30.

Kotak Bank: The shares of the company rose 2.16 percent to close at Rs 1,778.25.

Axis Bank: It witnessed a jump of 2.07 percent to settle the day at Rs 750.25.

Bajaj Auto: It jumped 1.92 percent to settle the day at Rs 4,246.20.

Ultracem Co: 1.52 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 6,679.90.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

HDFC: Shares of the company fell by 2.38 percent to close at Rs 2,507.00.

Bajaj Finance: The shares ended at Rs 5,683.30 down by 1.53 percent.

ONGC: 1.28 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 111.80.

Bharti Airtel: A decline of 1.11 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 519.95.

Hindustan Unilever: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,327.60 after witnessing a fall of 1.08 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

At the closing bell, NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,337.85 after gaining 36.40 points or 0.24 percent. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in green except for Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG. Today, Nifty PSU Bank was trading higher at 2.85 percent.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Shree Cement: 4.12 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 28,192.85.

SBI: The shares of the company surged 3.13 percent to end at Rs 426.50.

Bajaj Auto: It closed at Rs 4,259.00 with a jump of 2.22 percent.

Kotak Bank: The company gained 2.08 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,776.85.

Tech Mahindra: A jump of 2.03 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,028.30.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

HDFC: Shares of the company fell by 2.67 percent to close at Rs 2,499.10.

ONGC: The shares ended at Rs 111.65 down by 1.50 percent.

IOC: A decline of 1.43 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 110.40.

Bajaj Finance: 1.41 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 5,689.80.

Bharti Airtel: The company ended the day lower at Rs 519.90 after witnessing a fall of 1.11 percent.

"Domestic equities remained resilient and traded in a range amid futures and options (F&O) expiry led volatility," said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

IT stocks remained in focus for second consecutive day as sustained visibility of earnings momentum attracted investors' interest back to this space. Further, banks, metals and auto also were in focus.

"Notably, short coverings also have supported momentum in various counters. Buying momentum remained visible in midcap and smallcap stocks and they have outperformed benchmark indices," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo closed in the negative terrain, while Shanghai finished with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.77 percent lower at $68.20 per barrel.

